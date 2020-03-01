Fort Polk Guardian 01-03-2020

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Jan. 3, 2020 Vol. 47, No. 1 Inside the Guardian Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 53 64 67 37 10% 10% 10% 40 52 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance If you’ve got an idea for a story or your organization is hosting an event, call the Guardian at 531-1392. As 2020 begins, the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Operations Group prepares to train Army Brigade Combat Teams and Security Force Assistance Brigades for the crucible that is “The Box” so their worst days in battle take place at Fort Polk and not in combat.There are nine JRTC rotations scheduled this year for units to test their mettle against JRTC’s renowned 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment -- Geronimo opposing forces. Look for future issues of the Guardian for more. JRTC training crucible OPERATIONS GROUP

