Fort Polk Guardian 01-10-2020

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Jan. 10, 2020 Vol. 47, No. 2 JRTC and Fort Polk Housing Advocate Team Phase-1: $15.9 million Phase-2: $39 million • Fort Polk Garrison Commander Colonel Ryan K. Roseberry — (337) 531-1606 or (337) 208-2506 • Fort Polk Garrison Command Sergeant Major Christopher M. Ausbun — (337) 531-1607 or (337) 208-3636 • Fort Polk Housing Manager Betty Beinkemper — (337) 531-9883 • Corvias Call Center — Call (866) 436-2047 for maintenance, questions and concerns Phase-3: In Progress JRTC and Fort Polk Housing Town Hall • Exterior renovations to 1,146 homes — Dogwood (566) and Maple Terrace (580) • Road repairs — Three miles • Exterior renovations to 192 homes in Maple Terrace • Demolition of 195 homes (155 in Palmetto and 40 in Dogwood) • Constriction of 70 new homes The next Town Hall meeting takes place at 5 p.m., Feb. 18 in the Palmetto Neighborhood Center “Hello, I am Colonel Ryan K. Roseberry, the Fort Polk Garrison Commander, and I am your housing advo- cate! You can email me at usarmy.polk.imcom.m bx.cmd-grp@mail.mil with your housing concerns.” “Hello, I am Command Sergeant Major Christopher M. Ausbun, the Fort Polk Garrison Command Sergeant Major and I am another housing advocate!” Hello, I am Betty Beinkemper, Fort Polk Garrison Housing Manager and I am another housing advocate!”

