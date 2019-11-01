Fort Polk Guardian 01-11-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Jan. 11, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 2 Inside the Guardian UCMJ changes ............ 3 Getting fit .................. 5 Thrif t shop grants ....... 8 Recycling kid ............. 9 Spouse club grants .... 10 Cancer awareness ..... 11 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 60 64 53 49 0% 10% 90% 40 37 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Sgt. Christopher Kopin, an infantrymen assigned to Headquar- ters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, carries camo net during the brigade’s tactical operations center exercise at Fort Polk’s MissionTraining Center Jan. 7. For story and more photos see page 7 of today’s Guardian. Prepping for JRTC rotation SGT. ASHLEY MORRIS / 3RD BCT, 10TH MTN DIV

