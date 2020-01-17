Fort Polk Guardian 01-17-2020

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Jan. 17, 2020 Vol. 47, No. 3 Inside the Guardian Joseph remembered ... 3 WWII vet honored ....... 5 4/25 tackles ‘Box’ ....... 6 Hockey dreams ........... 8 Suicide lifelines .......... 9 ‘Play’ time ............... 10 Weekend weather Friday Saturday Sunday 66 72 54 60 10% 10% 10% 41 34 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Paratroopers with the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Divi- sion kicked off Rotation 20-03 at the Joint Readiness Training Center with an airborne assault Jan. 12 and 13. Pictured, clockwise from above: Soldiers pre- pare to load C-17 aircraft prior to their jump; paratroopers fill the moonlit sky above JRTC’s Geronimo Drop Zone; and C-17 aircraft line the tarmac before taking paratroopers to their drop zone. 4/25 ID (ABN) conducts airborne assault JRTC OPERATIONS GROUP

