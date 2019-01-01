Guardian 01-25-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Jan. 25, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 4 Inside the Guardian 09Ls augment SFAB ..... 2 3/10 supports Ops Gp .. 7 BJACH donors ............ 8 Army esports............. 9 Soothing music ........ 12 Mardi Gras time ........ 13 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 54 58 63 36 0% 10% 10% 39 40 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Gen. Mark A. Milley (left foreground) visits with Brig. Gen. Donn Hill (right foreground), commander, 2nd Security Force Assis- tance Brigade, during the SFAB’s rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center Jan. 22. Milley held a working lunch with mem- bers of the 2nd SFAB and met with the unit’s Soldiers. For more photos of the visit see page 6 of today’s Guardian. Army CoS visits 2nd SFAB at JRTC CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

