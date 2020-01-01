Fort Polk Guardian 01-31-2020

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Jan. 31, 2020 Vol. 47, No. 5 Inside the Guardian Polk people ................ 2 MDMP training ........... 3 Newest Ranger ........... 6 Honoring right arms .... 7 Superbowl time .......... 8 Tax tips ................... 10 Weekend weather Friday Saturday Sunday 56 59 68 40 0% 0% 0% 40 4846 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Building resiliency Above: Col. (retired) Gregory Gadson speaks about resiliency to Soldiers at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk’s Bayou Theater Jan. 29. For more see story on page 5. Left: Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commander, JRTC and Fort Polk (right), and members of the JRTC and Fort Polk team join Col. (retired) Gregory Gad- son in unveiling of the latest “Forging the Warrior Spirit Anvil” in front of theWarrior Center Jan. 29. ANGIE THORNE / GUARDIAN

