Fort Polk Guardian 02-01-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Feb. 1, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 5 Inside the Guardian Leslie book review ....... 2 SFL-TAP moves ........... 3 3rd BCT spotters ......... 7 Health fair set .......... 10 Homeschool help ...... 11 Oscar time ............... 15 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 64 65 69 50 20% 40% 50% 53 62 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance 519th Military Police Battalion Soldiers wait their turn as Sgt. 1st Class James O'Grady knocks out push ups under the gaze of grader 2nd Lt. Anna Martineez, during Army Combat FitnessTest training Jan. 30 at Fort Polk. The Mobile Training Team from the Army's Physical Fitness School at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, provided training. See page 5 of today’s Guardian for story. ACFT:Training for new standards CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

