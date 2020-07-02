Fort Polk Guardian 02-07-2020

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Feb. 7, 2020 Vol. 47, No. 6 Inside the Guardian Man’s best friend ........ 4 Chaplains train .......... 8 Soldier safet y ............ 9 Moms meet ............... 11 Working from home ... 12 Cancer concerns ....... 13 Weekend weather Friday Saturday Sunday 62 64 68 45 0% 40% 20% 47 58 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN Air Assault Sixty-eight Patriot Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, completed two weeks of intense training and a grueling 12-mile foot march to earn the coveted Air Assault Badge at a ceremony in Warrior Gym Jan. 31. For story and more photos see page 6 and 7 of today’s Guardian. 3RD BCT, 10TH MTN DIV PAO

