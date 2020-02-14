Fort Polk Guardian 02-14-2020

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Feb. 14, 2020 Vol. 47, No. 7 Inside the Guardian Trail opens ................. 3 Housing improves ........ 5 Trio saves life ............ 8 32nd HC deploys ......... 9 Time to leap ............. 11 Scholarship winner ... 12 Weekend weather Friday Saturday Sunday 53 61 69 35 0% 20% 20% 50 56 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Medics test for right to wear EFMB Soldier medics from 46 installations across the Army began the battle to be recognized as one of the best in their field and claim the right to wear the Expert Field Medical Badge. Long consid- ered one of the service’s toughest badges to earn, the medics had to overcome rain, cold weather, complete an array of battle tasks and a 12-mile road march in less than three hours to earn the badge. For story and more photos see pages X and X of to- day’s Guardian.

