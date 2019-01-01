Fort Polk Guardian 02-22-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE SPECIAL HOUSING EDITION Feb. 22, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 8 Hello! I am your housing advocate! My name is Col. Jarrett Thomas and you can call me at 531-1606 or (337) 208-2506, or send an email to usarmy.polk.imcom.mbx.cmd-grp@mail.mil if you have any housing concerns. See page 3 to learn how to use the Interactive Customer Evaluation system These are some of the changes being implemented for Fort Polk housing: 1. Corvias offices are now open one hour later (until 6 p.m.) Tuesdays. 2. Corvias now offers re- placement lightbulbs. Resi- dents can submit a work or- der or bring their bulbs to the community centers to initiate the replacement process. 3. The fee asssociated with reserving a community cen- ter multi-purpose room has been eliminated. 4. The garrison command- er will lead a medical review board for housing-related health issues. 5. Maintenance personnel will call or text before they arrive at your home. 6. Work orders can now be submitted in person at neigh- borhood centers. All meetings held at Bayou Theater: • Today at 1:30 p.m. hosted by Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commander. • Monday at 2 and 6 p.m. led by the Department of the Army Inspector General • Tuesday at 10 a.m. led by the DAIG. Town Hall Meetings Housing initiatives Corvias Call Center Residents should call (866) 436-2047 for all mainte- nance questions and concerns. Playground repair Two playgrounds, in- cluding this one on Bazydlo Court, have been repaired and are open for use. Warranty repairs on remaining playgrounds begin lat- er this month. Play- grounds and pothole repair remain a top pri- ority in housing areas. See page 6 of today’s Guardian for a list of other concerns that were addressed at a Fort PolkTown Hall meeting in January, and page 5 for a story on the importance of resident feedback. PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE

