Fort Polk Guardian 03-01-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA March 1, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 9 Inside the Guardian Police recognized ....... 3 Learning to save ......... 5 Rotation winds up ...... 6 Mardi Gras parade ... 10 MPs claim win ......... 12 Nutrition facts .......... 15 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 71 75 65 58 30% 70% 50% 60 35 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Staff Sgt. Jesus L. Solis, a respiratory specialist and S-2 NCOIC for Fort Polk’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 115th Combat Support Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade, reads to students at Parkway Elementary School as part of the annual Read Across America program. For more photos of 115th CSH Soldiers reading to students see page 13 of today’s Guardian. Soldiers make reading fun JEAN GRAVES / FORT POLK PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE

