Fort Polk Guardian 03-08-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA March 8, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 10 Inside the Guardian Shipping via barge ...... 3 Hitching a ride ........... 7 Quiz Bowl champs ..... 10 Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2 a.m. so don’t forget to set the clocks forward before turning in Saturday. Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 73 76 74 64 40% 30% 60% 57 53 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Drake Quibodeaux, 8, a youngster from Vinton, La., takes the oath of enlistment from Lt. Col. Sonja Whitehead, commander, 519th Military Police Battalion, at Warrior Memorial Park March 1. Qui- bodeaux, who suffers from a brain tumor, and his family were in- vited to Fort Polk where Drake was made an honorary Soldier. See story and more photos on page 5 of today’s Guardian. ‘I, Drake Quibodeaux’ CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

