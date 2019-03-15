Fort Polk Guardian 03-15-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA March 15, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 11 Inside the Guardian Spouse jobs ................ 3 New patch .................. 5 3/89 trains ................. 6 Honoring women ......... 8 Building Families ....... 9 Scene of crime .......... 10 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 61 59 65 42 0% 0% 0% 42 43 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance DeShaun Ellison works to escape the hold of Cody Sigmon during wrestling practice March 12 at the Fort Polk Youth Gym. The wrestling team, hosted by the Directorate of Family Morale, Wel- fare and Recreation’s Child andYouth Service’s Sports Program will participate in the Louisiana State meet March 23 in Baton Rouge. For story and more photos see page 12 of today’s Guardian. Prepping for state CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

