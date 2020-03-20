Fort Polk Guardian 03-20-2020

FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA March 20, 2020 Vol. 47, No. 12 Weekend weather Friday Saturday Sunday 75 65 64 65 50% 80% 20% 52 54 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance JEAN GRAVES / GUARDIAN Inside the Guardian WARRIOR SPIRIT Fort Polk Soldiers, Families soldier on CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN From left: Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk Garrison commander, Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commander, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Col. Jody L. Dugai, commander, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, and Lt. Col. Brian Adams, BJACH deputy commander for Clinical Services, participate in a FacebookTown Hall March 19. Below: Staff Sgt. Eric Bishop picks up his children, Sebastian (left) and Abbigale from the Child Devel- opment Center. COVID-19 update ........ 3 Army News ................ 4 10-Miler results ......... 9 EIB, ESB train up ...... 10 Heroes of the battle .. 11 Tax tips ................... 15 Left: Pfc. Cameron Wassmuth, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, conducts train up for the Expert Infantryman’s Badge and Expert Soldier’s Badge March 18.

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1