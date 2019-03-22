Fort Polk Guardian 03-22-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA March 22, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 12 Inside the Guardian MPs deploy ................. 3 Beaudette honored ..... 6 Working out 24/7 ........ 8 Career options ............ 9 Bike fun ................... 10 Youth visit NOLA ....... 12 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 74 71 74 48 0% 30% 20% 54 61 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Col. Lee Burnett (left), commander, 32nd Hospital Center, unfurls the flag of the newly activated 32nd HC with Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, as Command Sgt. Maj. Dolores Kiyoshi, 32nd HC command sergeant major, holds the staff during the activation and conversion ceremony held at Engineer Field March 20. During the ceremony, the 115th Combat Support Hospital was converted into the 32nd HC and the 115th Field Hospital was stood up and aligned under the 32nd HC along with the 485th Preventive Medicine De- tachment. See page 5 of today's Guardian for full story. 115th CSH converts JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1