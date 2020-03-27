Fort Polk Guardian 03-27-2020

FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA March 27, 2020 Vol. 47, No. 13 CSM CoR .................... 3 Telework ................... 5 Quarantine ............... 7 WOC operations ......... 8 Heroes of the battle .. 10 Justice Beat ............. 12 Weekend weather Friday Saturday Sunday 87 82 78 68 0% 0% 60% 54 58 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Inside the Guardian WARRIOR SPIRIT Fort Polk goes HPCON Charlie Below: Spc. Balance and Cpl. Pina conduct preventive mainte- nance checks and services on their patrol vehicle before starting shift. Military policemen are mission essential to installation operations as their checks at the post’s gates are the first line of defense and provide heightened security. For HPCON Charlie guidelines see page 3 of today’s Guardian. Above left: A Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Soldier serves a patient at the drive-thru pharmacy. For patients who only have to pick up medications, this reduces personnel traffic in and out of the hospital mitigating the risk for potential COVID-19 transmittance. Left: BJACH’s drive-thru screening for COVID-19 serves to keep those who might be infected with the virus separate from healthy Soldiers, Family members and retirees. In addition to MPs, medical personnel are also vital mission es- sential members of the Fort Polk team. CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN SPC. RUSSEL J. Di MAL / JRTC HQS SPC. RUSSEL J. Di MAL / JRTC HQS

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1