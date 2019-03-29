Fort Polk Guardian 03-29-2019

ANGIE THORNE / GUARDIAN FORT POLK, La. — A change of responsibility ceremony for Fort Polk's outgoing garrison com- mand sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry L. Dodson Jr., and incoming command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher M. Aus- bun, took place March 22 at Warrior Field. During the passing of the garrison colors, Aus- bun was charged with the trust and confidence of the garrison commander to perform his duties with patriotism, dedication, integrity and leader- ship. Col. Jarrett A. Thomas II, Fort Polk garrison commander, said it was a great day to not only recognize the outstanding accomplishments of Dodson, but also extend a warm welcome to Ausbun and his Family. Thomas said during the last two years, Dod- son was not only his right hand man, but has provided invaluable guidance to commanders and command sergeants major ranging from the tactical to the strategic. "He advised the population of nearly 32,000 Soldiers, civilians, Family members and retirees and was a calming presence and steady rock our NCOs and officers looked to in times of crisis," he said. Thomas said Dodson also had a true commit- ment to Soldiers and Families. "With his 'adopted' son, Corporal Devon Dou- glas, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers president, he worked diligently to elevate the BOSS program to one of the top programs in the Army. Through his direct leadership, the BOSS program doubled its participation rate and more than doubled its community service hours," he said. Dodson made it a priority to relocate the Sol- dier For Life — Transition Assistance Program from a stand-alone building at Fort Polk's air- field to the Education Center in the heart of Fort Polk to make the transition easier for Soldiers, said Thomas. "The consolidation of these two entities streamlined the transition process," he said. Additionally, Dodson helped manage more than 240,000 acres of training lands and assisted in the execution of a $130 million dollar budget with precision and discipline, Thomas said. Thomas said Dodson's involvement in the im- plementation of the Army Barracks Management program was invaluable. "He identified key issues and helped resolve them while proactively partnering with units to increase the barracks occupancy rate to nearly 100 percent," he said. Thomas thanked Dodson. "The work you have done will leave a lasting impression on this great installation and it has been an absolute honor to serve with you. Thank you for a job well done," said Thomas. Dodson addressed those gathered for the event. He gave thanks for the opportunity to serve as Fort Polk garrison's command sergeant major. He said the mentorship and leadership that so many others provided was instrumental in set- ting him up for success. Ausbun takes garrison CSM reins from Dodson By ANGIE THORNE Guardian staff writer Col. Jarrett A. Thomas II, Fort Polk garrison commander, passes the garrison colors to the incoming command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher M. Ausbun during a change of responsibility held March 22, as outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Dodson, looks on. Please see CoR , page 3

