Fort Polk Guardian 03-30-2018

Vol. 45, No. 13 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. March 30, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian AER campaign ........... 3 ‘Nam vet honored ...... 5 SHARP focus .............. 6 Women celebrated ...... 7 Strong youth .............. 9 NPE egg-o-nauts ........ 12 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 73 78 79 50 0% 0% 0% 54 58 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Spc. Wigs Pyram, 115th Combat Support Hospital, leaps over a hurdle during the fundamental fitness event March 23 at the Sol- diers Athletic Complex on Fort Polk, part of the 115th CSH sports day. Events included kickball and dodge ball events, with the winner earning the coveted Commander’s Bedpan. See story and more photos on page 11 of today’s Guardian. Leaping for bragging rights CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

