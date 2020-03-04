Fort Polk Guardian 04-03-2020

FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA April 3, 2020 Vol. 47, No. 14 The Fort Polk Guardian is suspending its printing operations. For the time being, the Guardian will be published as an e-edi- tion only. Each week, we'll send a link and run-down of contents via all users- email, as to where you can read the paper. We hope to start printing again soon! Weekend weather Friday Saturday Sunday 77 75 79 63 40% 40% 50% 61 65 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Inside the Guardian WARRIOR SPIRIT Sgt. 1st Class Adriana Fox, a senior religious affairs non- commissioned officer assigned as an observer/coach/train- er for the Brigade Command and ControlTask Force, Oper- ations Group, Joint ReadinessTraining Center, Fort Polk, disassembles her weapon during the final task of Expert Soldier’s Badge testing, held at Fort Polk, Louisiana, March 27. Fox is the first religious affairs specialist in the Army to earn the badge. For story and more photos of the ESB and Expert Infantryman’s Badge graduation ceremony see pages 3 and 6 of today’s Guardian. STAFF SGT. ASHLEY MORRIS / 3RD BCT, 10TH MTN DIV PAO

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1