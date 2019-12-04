Fort Polk Guardian 04-12-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA April 12, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 15 Inside the Guardian USAF medics train ...... 3 WWII lessons learned .. 6 Kids visit f iref ighters ... 8 Head over heels ........ 11 Color run fun ............ 12 Louisiana beauty ...... 13 Weekend weather Today Thursday Friday 78 78 68 65 50% 0% 80% 50 46 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Fort Polk’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, be- gan Rotation 19-06 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on April 7. According to the JRTC Operations Group Facebook page, “The Patriots will be put through the premier crucible training experi- ence with lethal and non-lethal scenarios in the most complex en- vironments.” For more photos see page 5 of today’s Guardian. 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn Div tackles JRTC JRTC Ops Gp

