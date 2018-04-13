Fort Polk Guardian 04-13-2018

Vol. 45, No. 15 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. April 13, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian QRP rules .................. 3 Recycling Soldier ........ 5 Airborne ops .............. 6 Cloth vs. disposables ... 7 Ten milers race ......... 10 Librar y fun .............. 11 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 79 67 62 65 70% 0% 40% 41 40 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance A Fort Polk Family member dodges a spray of pink-colored chalk during the Fort Polk Dye Hard Color Run April 7, sponsored by the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Showboat Theatre. More than 300 runners, riders and walkers participated in the event. For more photos see page 12 of today’s Guardian. Color run fun at Fort Polk SANDRA HUNT / DFMWR

