Fort Polk Guardian 04-20-2018

Vol. 45, No. 16 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. April 20, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Volunteers honored .... 3 New veterinarian ....... 5 519th MPs train ......... 6 Earth Day fun .......... 11 Put me in, coach ....... 12 May fest fun .............. 17 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 70 73 73 52 0% 40% 50% 60 54 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Col. Jarrett Thomas II (left), garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Dodson, garrison command sergeant major, tag fish at Catfish Cove April 18 in preparation for the annual youth catfish derby taking place Saturday at 7 a.m. The Louisiana De- partment of Wildlife and Fisheries delivered 1,650 pounds of live catfish to the pond, and many of them, like the fish in this photo, have special tags affixed to them so that children who catch them win a prize. See page 8 of today’s Guardian for another photo. Prepping for fishing derby fun JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1