Fort Polk Guardian 04-27-2018

Vol. 45, No. 17 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. April 27, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian 548th CTS CoC ............ 3 Rotation feeding ........ 5 CSP grads .................. 6 Vet comes home ......... 7 Flash mob fun ............ 9 Young anglers .......... 12 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 76 80 82 54 0% 0% 0% 56 57 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance The Fort Polk Intramural softball season kicked off with a full slate of games April 19 pitting various company level teams vy- ing for the right to claim the title of 2018 champions. For more pics of the opening day games see page 13 of today’s Guardian. Close call CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1