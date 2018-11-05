Fort Polk Guardian 05-11-2018

Fort Polk Guardian 05-11-2018

Vol. 45, No. 19 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. May 11, 2018

Sarah Stepp looks on as her spouse, Spc. Phillip Stepp, kisses his 1-month-old daughter, Emma, after meeting her for the first time during a redeployment ceremony May 4 for the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, after its nine-month de- ployment to the Middle East. For story and more photos see page X of today's Guardian. 'Welcome home, Daddy' CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

