Fort Polk Guardian 05-18-2018

Vol. 45, No. 20 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. May 18, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Honoring police .......... 3 Exercise, exercise ....... 5 Guard trains .............. 8 Spouses Day ............... 9 Kuk inducted in HoF .. 11 Grilling safety .......... 14 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 93 93 92 71 20% 20% 0% 71 71 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance 519th Military Police Battalion Soldiers, (from left) Sgt. Luis Es- camilla, Pfc. Matthew Napier and Staff Sgt. Patrick Sanders, ad- dress an insider threat attack from Spc. Jessica Hinton (fore- ground) while transporting detainee roleplayer Staff Sgt. Devlin Trefethen (far right) at Afghan Village at Fort Polk May 11. The bat- talion conducted a week-long field exercise to sharpen its skills in several areas to include convoy security and detainee process- ing. See page 6 of today’s Guardian for story and more photos. ‘Drop your weapon, now!’ JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN

