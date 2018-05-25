Fort Polk Guardian 05-25-2018

Vol. 45, No. 21 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. May 25, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Lt. Dan, AER help ....... 3 NG feeds Soldiers ........ 6 Engineers play ........... 7 VAP of fers help ......... 10 Kids run for fun ........ 13 Holiday hours ........... 17 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 88 90 91 70 50% 40% 50% 70 71 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Sergeant Audie Murphy Club members 1st Sgt. GeorgeW. Alvear (left) and Master Sgt. Jonathan G. Lemaster (center) join Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, in saluting the red, white and blue installation wreath placed at the Fort Polk Global War on Terror- ism monument in Warrior Memorial Park May 24 during the Fort Polk Memorial Day ceremony. See page 5 for full story and addi- tional photos. In honor of fallen heroes JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN

