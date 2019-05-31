Fort Polk Guardian 05-31-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA May 31, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 22 Inside the Guardian Fort Polk mourns ........ 3 Housing assistance ...... 5 Dugai takes reins ........ 6 Of fice safet y ............ 10 Cit y campers ............ 11 Beating stress ........... 12 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 90 92 94 70 20% 20% 20% 72 72 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Staff Sgt. Christopher Bober, Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group, tackles the confidence course May 29 during the first day of competition for the JRTC and Fort Polk NCO and Soldier of the Year competition. Bober, along with Soldiers and NCOs from units across Fort Polk, were competing for the right to represent the installation at the Forces Command NCO/SOY event at Fort Bragg, N.C. later this year. For more photos see page 8 of today’s Guardian. Soldiers, NCOs vie for bragging rights JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN

