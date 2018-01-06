Fort Polk Guardian 06-01-2018

Vol. 45, No. 22 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. June 1, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Third arm help .......... 4 Army astronaut ......... 5 Hurricane prep .......... 6 TBRS cruise fun ......... 8 Camp in city fun ....... 11 Celebrating AAPI ...... 12 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 95 97 96 73 0% 30% 0% 75 73 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Col. Brian Sullivan (left foreground), commander, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 3rd BCT Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Bly (right foreground), case the unit’s colors May 28 during a Transfer of Authority ceremony with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood, Texas, in preparation for the Patri- ot’s redeployment to Fort Polk after nine months the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. See page 3 of today’s Guardian for story. ‘Let’s case the colors, head home’ 3RD BCT, 10TH MTN DIV PAO

