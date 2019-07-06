Fort Polk Guardian 06-07-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA June 7, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 23 Inside the Guardian Freedom Fest fun ........ 3 D-Day remembered ..... 7 Summer reading ........ 9 Kids at play ............. 10 Keep it safe ............... 11 Men’s health month .. 12 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 88 91 92 70 70% 30% 20% 72 72 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Cardwell, Palarchie win Soldier, NCO of Year JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN FORT POLK, La. — A hammer and anvil are positioned at the entrance of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Headquarters in bldg 350. It stands as a visual reminder of the Home of Heroes’ motto: “Forging the Warrior Spirit.” The essence of that motto is demonstrat- ed daily through myriad training activities and events that challenge Soldiers’ military expertise and intestinal fortitude — most recently through the 2019 Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year competition. From a pool of 13 competitors, one NCO and one junior enlisted Soldier have emerged to be- come the installation champions. They are Sgt. Elvis Palarchie and Spc. Joshua Cardwell, both of Headquarters, Medical Company, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Second-place winners are Staff Sgt. James Gilman and Spc. Alexander Bizyayav, both from the 519th Military Police Battalion, and third- place winners are Staff Sgt. Sergio Alas of the 46th Engineer Battalion and Pfc. David Zanca from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. If the first-place winners become un- able to attend the Forces Command NCO and Soldier of the Year event, these runners-up will take their place. During the NCO and Soldier of the Year Ban- quet held June 6 at the Warrior Center, the win- ners were recognized by Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general, JRTC and Fort Polk, and Command Sgt. Maj. David Bass, JRTC and Fort Polk command sergeant major. “How fitting that we could do this on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day,” said Bass. “It’s a great day to recognize greatness among our ranks.” Frank agreed the timing of the awards ceremo- ny was in keeping with the spirit of celebrating heroes. “It takes a lot of courage to do what (these Soldiers) have done,” he said. “First they have to stand before their own formations and say, ‘I am the Soldier or noncommissioned officer that wants to compete.’ Then they have to master all the individual skills. Then you need a little teamwork, represented here by our NCO leader- ship. Our sergeants major here at JRTC and Fort By JEAN DUBIEL Guardian staff writer Please see Winners , page 5 Cardwell Palarchie

