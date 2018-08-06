Fort Polk Guardian 06-08-2018

FORT POLK, La. — The Joint Readiness Train- ing Center and Fort Polk and local communities are in for a treat Saturday as Gary Sinise, known for his portrayal of “Lt. Dan” in the Hollywood blockbuster “Forrest Gump,” brings his Lt. Dan Band to Headquarters Field for what the popular entertainer’s website calls an evening of “honor, gratitude and rock and roll.” The concert is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m., but Fort Polk’s Direc- torate of Emergency Services advises visitors to arrive early. Those with Department of Defense ID cards can access Fort Polk from any gate and will be di- rected to the nearest shuttle bus parking lot. Parking for shuttles is located at the Main Post Exchange, Commissary, Education Center, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and Mission Training Center parking lots. Non DoD ID card holders must stop at the vis- itor’s control center near the Entrance Road gate to obtain a pass. To avoid long wait times for clearance to enter the installation, non DoD affiliated guests are en- couraged to visit the visitor control center today to register for a pass. In addition to “Forrest Gump,” Sinese has lent his acting talents to movies such as “Apollo 13,” along with the Stephen King mini-series “The Stand.” In 2003, as Sinise began what has turned out to be an extraordinary commitment to the United Service Organizations, it became clear that early jam sessions with musician and friend Kima Williams had laid the foundation for what would become The Lt. Dan Band. Following one of his many trips overseas to visit servicemen and women, Sinise asked the USO if they would allow him to take a band with him on a tour. The USO agreed, the band began rehearsing and in February of 2004, The Lt. Dan Band hit the road on their first overseas USO tour to Korea, Singapore and Diego Garcia. Sinise and the band have played an average of 30-40 shows per year with a good 75 percent of those shows for USO, charities or benefits. For those familiar with the Forrest Gump movie, the band’s name is no surprise. Sinise played the character of “Lieutenant Dan,” a role for which he earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. As he began visiting troops around the world, people — even little kids — who didn’t know him as Gary Sinise, would recognize him as Lt. Dan. Those in the military seemed to identify strongly with the character, making the name for the band an easy choice. Fort Polk’s show on Saturday highlights the musical diversity of the band, as well as the pas- sion and energy each member brings to the stage. The bottom line: Have fun and rock the house. Vol. 45, No. 23 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. June 8, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Rosepine IGSA ............ 3 Coming home ............ 5 Happy b-day .............. 6 FreedomFest 18 .......... 8 Summer reading ........ 9 VBS fun ................... 10 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 93 92 92 71 0% 30% 20% 73 73 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance ‘Lt. Dan’ brings his band to JRTC, Fort Polk LTDANBAND.com Gary Sinese and the Lt . Dan Band GUARDIAN STAFF Sinese as Lt . Dan in ‘Forrest Gump’

