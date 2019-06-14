Fort Polk Guardian 06-14-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA June 14, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 24 Inside the Guardian DENTAC CoC ............... 3 MPs take SHARP ......... 6 Riggs rides ................. 9 FreedomFest ............ 12 Camp fun ................. 13 Swim safely .............. 17 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 89 90 90 70 0% 30% 40% 73 72 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Rosenberry takes command During a garrison change of com- mand ceremony held at Warrior Field June 13, outgoing command- er Col. Jarrett A.Thomas II relin- quished command to Col. Ryan K. Roseberry as Brenda Lee McCul- lough, director, IMCOM-Readiness, served as the officiating party. See page 5 for full story. JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN

