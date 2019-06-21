Fort Polk Guardian 06-21-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA June 21, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 25 Inside the Guardian FreedomFest fun ......... 3 Governor’s visit ........... 6 Polk’s Army birthday .. 8 Back to school info .... 10 Opioid safet y, facts .... 12 Lagniappe ................ 16 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 93 93 89 76 20% 40% 20% 76 75 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Welcome FORT POLK, La. — The Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital pharmacy officially re- opened June 18 in its newly renovated, state-of- the-art location at Entrance B. The six million dollar investment and 18- month construction project resulted in upgrades including modern technology systems, increased space to provide enhanced work flow and effi- ciency in filling customer prescriptions, and ad- ditional service windows (one with handicap ac- cessibility). Additional features include a private consultation room for customers to speak with a pharmacist, and a renovated waiting area. A new, tech-friendly QFlow system kiosk will provide customers the option to receive a text message, notifying them that their prescription is ready, thereby reducing wait times in the phar- macy lobby. Customers must have a cellular phone that can receive text messages to utilize the text message application. Furthermore, the kiosk provides an option for customers to input other health insurance information if they have supplementary health insurance. BJACH’s pharmacy processes and fills over 220,000 prescriptions annually. The renovated pharmacy is equipped with two ScriptPro au- tomation devices, a robotic pill dispensing ma- chine where prescriptions entered into the phar- macy computer system are filled, thus promoting patient safety. The ScriptPro device has the abili- ty to determine the correct medication container size, find specific drugs, individually count med- ications, fill containers, and place medications on a conveyor belt to be la- beled, complete with pre- scription warning markers. Before dispensing to customers, each prescrip- tion is verified by a li- censed pharmacist. The ScriptPro devices can process up to 150 prescriptions per hour. According to BJACH’s chief of pharmacy, Lt. Col. Marco Ochoa, Windows 1 and 2 of the pharmacy are for re- fills and dispensing medications. For call-in refills, customers can scan their identification cards at one of the three QFlow system kiosks. Customers will wait for their number to be called and pick up their completed prescriptions at the designated window. New prescriptions will be processed, filled, to your newly renovated pharmacy at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital By KATHY PORTS Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays Monday 9 a.m. Entrance B Grand opening Spc. Cayden Haas, pharmacy tech, mans window 03 at BJACH's pharmacy. Please see Pharmacy , page 5

