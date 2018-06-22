Fort Polk Guardian 06-22-2018

Vol. 45, No. 25 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. June 22, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Leslie review .............. 5 Congratulations ......... 6 Seriously, stay safe ..... 7 No bite zone? ............. 9 Muslim ser vices ........ 10 New parent support .. 11 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 93 91 91 75 10% 20% 10% 75 75 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance The biggest show in town is right here June 30 as Fort Polk celebrates the birth of the nation in style. If you enjoy both rock and coun- try music, along with the largest fireworks show in west central Louisiana, then you won’t want to miss Fort Polk’s annual Freedom- Fest June 30 on Headquarters Field. The free event is open to the public. 3 Doors Down leads the caval- cade of musical stars, which also in- cludes The Molly Ringwalds and LOCASH. Best known for their songs “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You,” 3 Doors Down brings a high-energy contem- porary rock sound that will have the crowd on its feet and serve as an ap- propriate lead to the fireworks show that promises to light up the sky over Fort Polk. The Molly Ringwalds, who hail from Sheffield, England, and are known for their makeup and teased hair while showcasing the music of the 1980s, kick-off the music, fol- lowed by LOCASH, an up and com- ing country music duet that was known in the industry for their song-writing abilities before taking their vocal talents to the stage . Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and shuttles will begin running at that time. The Molly Ringwalds start the musical performances at 4:30 p.m., followed by LOCASH at 6 p.m., a Salute to the Nations at 7:20 p.m., and 3 Doors Down at 8:30 p.m. The salute to the nation begins at 7:20 p.m. followed by 3 Doors Down at 8:30 p.m. The festival is capped by a stupendous display of fireworks after 3 Doors Down. Parking for those without De- partment of Defense ID cards will be at Honor Field along La. Hwy. 10. Directional signs on both north and south U.S. Hwy. 171 will direct you to designated shuttle bus park- ing. From Hwy. 171, turn on Hwy. 10 –– Honor Field is about two miles after the turn. At Honor Field, military police will be on-site to assist you with parking and catching the correct shuttle bus. Shuttle buses are air- conditioned. When you arrive at Honor Field, please have a govern- ment/state issued ID card for any- one over the age of 16. Please re- member that all persons entering a MWR June 30 FreedomFest features fireworks, festivity, fantastic music LOCASH 3 Doors Down Molly Ringwalds Please see Fest , page 7

