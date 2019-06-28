Fort Polk Guardian 06-28-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA June 28, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 26 Inside the Guardian 1/509th CoC ............... 3 Post exercise .............. 5 VFW seeks members ... 6 Engineer muster ......... 8 Soldiers save lives ....... 9 Men’s health tips ...... 15 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 91 89 89 71 40% 60% 60% 70 71 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Lady Antebellum entertained fans with its brand of country mu- sic during the Joint ReadinessTraining Center and Fort Polk’s an- nual FreedomFest celebration June 22 at the installation’s Head- quarters Field. Country duet Everette kicked off the music and plenty of food and fun was had. For more photos of Freedom- Fest see page 10 of today’s Guardian. Lady Antebellum thrills FreedomFest fans COURTESY OF LADY ANTEBELLUM

