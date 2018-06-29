Fort Polk Guardian 06-29-2018

Vol. 45, No. 26 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. June 29, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian FreedomFest time ...... 3 Stopping suicide ........ 6 NCOs inducted ........... 7 Area schools lauded .... 9 Summer safety ......... 10 Cooling of f ............... 11 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 95 96 96 75 0% 0% 0% 75 75 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Running for camaraderie Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade CombatTeam, 10th Mountain Divi- sion, led by their commander, Col. Brian Sullivan, and double amputee Sgt. 1st Class David Mathis, take part in a reunification run June 22. Mattis was wounded during the unit’s recent de- ployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. For more photos on the run see page 5 of today’s Guardian. Maj. OLIVER SCHUSTER / 3RD BCT, 10TH MTN DIV PAO

