Fort Polk Guardian 07-06-2018

Vol. 45, No. 27 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. July 6, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian 705th EOD deploys ...... 3 Beating alcohol .......... 5 Leslie reviews Sinek .... 6 School days ................ 7 Eyes have it ................ 9 Balloon racing .......... 12 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 91 90 90 72 40% 60% 60% 73 73 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Rockin’ out at FreedomFest Members ofThe Molly Ringwalds perform for a crowd estimated at more than 10,000 during Fort Polk’s annual FreedomFest June 30 at Headquarters Field. Joining The Molly Ringwalds were country stars LoCash and the contemporary rock band 3 Doors Down. Attendees were treated to games, rides, food and a fire- works display. For more photos see page 8 of today’s Guardian. JEFF ENGLAND / GUARDIAN

