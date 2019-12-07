Fort Polk Guardian 07-12-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA JULY 12, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 28 Inside the Guardian MC cuts banned ......... 3 MP saves life .............. 6 Dental course grads .... 7 Camp Discover y fun .... 9 Rapides grants .......... 10 Lagniappe events ...... 16 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 92 86 84 75 50% 50% 60% 72 71 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Paratroopers with 3rd Platoon, Able Company, 1st Battalion (Air- borne), 509th Infantry Regiment, known at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk as both “Geronimos” and “OP- FOR,” gather for a group photo after claiming first place in the 509th Inf Reg semiannual Yarborough Mile competition July 9. For story and more photos see page 5 of today’s Guardian. Geronimos prove their mettle inYarborough Mile 1ST LT. FRANK RUSCITO / 1ST BN (ABN), 509TH IN REG

