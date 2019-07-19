Fort Polk Guardian 07-19-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA JULY 19, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 29 Inside the Guardian Chaplain speaks ......... 2 Polk hiring fair ........... 3 Barry brushes Polk ..... 7 Lego fun .................... 8 Prep for zombies ....... 10 Balloon fest .............. 15 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 91 90 90 74 20% 40% 30% 74 73 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Senior National Guard Ad- visor for the Joint Readi- nessTraining Center and Fort Polk, Col.Thomas Han- ley (last man in right col- umn), approaches the C- 130H that will fly him and other paratroopers into the Geronimo Drop Zone July 11. Hanley’s father, William B. Hanley Jr., was a test pi- lot and engineer in the Lockheed flight test com- munity for 40 years, flying nearly every C-130 variant, including some of the air- craft that the younger Han- ley jumped from during his military career. For story and more photos on this fa- ther/son relationship see page 5 of today’s Guardian. Father, son share love of C-130 aircraft JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN

