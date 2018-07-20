Fort Polk Guardian 07-20-2018

Vol. 45, No. 29 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. July 20, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian New COG .................... 3 GI Bill changes ........... 4 Vet laid to rest ........... 8 BJACH accredited ....... 9 Camp Warrior........... 12 Travel precautions .... 14 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 100 101 99 76 0% 0% 0% 77 77 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Walking in steps of heroes In a scene reminiscent of a parade held to honor World War II veterans in downtown Leesville on March 10, 1943, Fort Polk Sol- diers follow the same route July 14, as members of the sur- rounding communities show their support during a Military Ap- preciation Parade hosted by the Military Affairs Committee of the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce. Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commander, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, led the parade. See page 5 of today’s Guardian for story. CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

