Fort Polk Guardian 07-26-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA July 26, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 30 Inside the Guardian Shooter exercise ......... 3 Esper conf irmed ......... 4 Meet area teachers ..... 9 Army gamers ............ 10 CSA reading list ........ 11 Folklife fest .............. 15 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 90 89 88 70 0% 50% 30% 71 72 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Reg- iment, 1st Brigade CombatTeam, 82nd Airborne Division partici- pate July 20 during Rotation 19-08.5 at the Joint ReadinessTrain- ing Center. For more photos see page 6 of today’s Guardian. 82nd Abn tackles JRTC JRTC OPERATIONS GROUP

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1