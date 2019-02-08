Fort Polk Guardian 08-02-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Aug. 2, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 31 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 92 86 89 73 20% 50% 30% 71 72 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Teams carry litters with 160-pound mannequins around Warrior Hills Golf Course during a team building event held July 26 in honor of the 244th anniversary of the Chaplains Corps. The event was an opportunity for chaplains and chaplains assistants from Fort Polk unit ministry teams to learn about Chaplains Corps history and practice Soldier skills. Fort Polk Chaplain Corps Soldiers build teamwork, celebrate heritage JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN School Days Return to Vernon, Beauregard parishes The 2019-2020 school year kicks off in Vernon Parish Aug. 9 while Beauregard Parish students begin classes Aug. 14. Motorists are reminded to use caution and watch for students loading and unloading school buses. The Guardian staff wishes Fort Polk students a successful school year.

