Fort Polk Guardian 08-16-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Aug. 16, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 33 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 96 91 92 74 10% 40% 40% 75 75 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance The Joint ReadinessTraining Center and Fort Polk's Warrior Hills Golf Gourse is now open for play on Mondays. The sprawling 18-hole layout features refurbished greens and pristine sand bunkers. Two ponds and a creek that crosses fairways make ac- curate shots a must. For full story see page 12 of today's Guardian. Tee up atWarrior Hills Golf Course Inside the Guardian Field hospital tour ....... 3 Fallen MP honored ...... 6 Civilians serve ............ 7 Antiterrorism ....... 10-11 Wash hands .............. 13 Lagniappe ................ 16 CHUCK CANNON/COMMAND INFORMATION OFFICER

Made with FlippingBook

RkJQdWJsaXNoZXIy NDQ2NjA1