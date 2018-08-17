Fort Polk Guardian 08-17-2018

Vol. 45, No. 33 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. Aug. 17, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Rail renos .................. 3 Virtual training .......... 7 Rotation ends ........... 10 IG of fers help .............. 9 BTS @ BJACH .............. 12 Super sign up scenes .. 13 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 92 93 91 74 20% 50% 50% 74 74 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance JRTC AND FORT POLK COMMAND GROUP Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank (left), commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, hosts ROTC cadets from Cadet Troop Leader Training Cycle 6 Aug. 10. One of the most important events of the day: PT. Through a 2.5 mile log run with several stops for exercises, the cadets learn the importance of physical training. PT is typically the first event of the training day for leaders to engage their Soldiers. For more pictures, see page 5 of today’s Guardian. No log jam here

