Fort Polk Guardian 08-23-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Aug. 23, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 34 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 88 89 90 73 70% 50% 60% 73 74 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance A team of Soldiers advances through Sangari (Shugart-Gordon training village) during a firefight demonstration as part of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Box Tour Aug. 17. More than 250 Soldiers, Family members and area residents at- tended the annual event. See page 10-11 of today's Guardian for story and more photos. Showcasing JRTC’s mission Inside the Guardian Hatch Act guidance ..... 3 New top cop ................ 5 Engineer Sappers ........ 6 New turf ..................... 9 Handle food safely ..... 12 Training for ACFT ...... 14 COL. RYAN K. ROSEBERRY / FORT POLK GARRISON COMMANDER

