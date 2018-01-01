Fort Polk Guardian 08-24-2018

Vol. 45, No. 34 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. Aug. 24, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian 3/10 f ire support ......... 5 Golf course renewal ..... 6 Love, loss, support ....... 8 Future in NFL? .......... 10 Kids concoct .............. 11 When victim is male .. 14 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 95 95 94 73 10% 40% 10% 73 73 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance BETTY BEINKEMPER/DPW In less than a year, Fort Polk’s railroad infrastructure underwent more than $14 million in upgrades. The railroad is vital to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk because it sup- ports 10-11 rotations annually, transporting an average of 920 pieces of rolling stock. Grand opening was held Aug. 15. From left to right are: Russell Castillo, Directorate of Public Works project manager; Col. Jarrett Thomas II, Fort Polk garrison com- mander; Col. Kenneth N. Reed, commander, Corps of Engi- neers, Fort Worth District; and Andy Tarver, Corps of Engineers account manager. They’ve been working on the railroad

