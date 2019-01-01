Fort Polk Guardian 08-30-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Aug. 30, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 35 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 93 93 93 71 20% 0% 0% 69 72 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Inside the Guardian FLEP opportunit y ........ 3 Engineers train ........... 5 DHA changes ............... 7 Simon recognized ........ 8 Landis honored ........... 9 Be prepared .............. 15 FORT POLK, La. — Mix good food, spirits, fun activities and people ready to have a good time and you have the perfect recipe for a cele- bration — in this case, the grand opening of Fort Polk’s Anvil Bar Aug. 23. The bar offers the Fort Polk community every- thing from 18 large television screens, four pool tables and six beers on tap to the National Foot- ball League Sunday Ticket and college football packages, Ultimate Fighting Championship matches and more. Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, said it’s great anytime you get to open anything brand new at Fort Polk. “It takes a long time for an idea to come to fruition — from concept and design to finding the resources and constructing the building. The final product (Anvil Bar) is a testament to our garrison and Joint Readiness Training Center staffers. Good job everyone. There is no other bar anywhere in the United States Army like this one. It’s ours and we need to take pride in it,” he said. Roseberry said one question that has been asked is why is the bar is called the Anvil? “The anvil is a forging tool made of heat treat- ed steel used to shape and mold metal into pre- cise weapons for the purpose of fighting and winning wars,” Roseberry said. “This is symbolic of our mission here at the Joint Readiness Training Center. We mold and make the strongest Soldiers into one of the most feared forces around the world. That’s why we have the motto, ‘Forging the Warrior Spirit,’ and that’s what this name represents.” Shelby Waryas, Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing chief, said the Anvil’s location is within walking distance for many Soldiers as it is surrounded by barracks. “They can get off work and head to the Anvil to de-stress and not worry about anything but having a good time,” she said. “Quite honestly, I think this is the nicest bar in the Department of the Army and continues to make Fort Polk one of the best places to live.” Elicia Crist, an Anvil bartender, said there are all kinds of things to do at the Anvil and even more to look forward to in the future. Fort Polk’s Anvil Bar opens to rave reviews, packed house ANGIE THORNE / GUARDIAN By ANGIE THORNE Guardian staff sriter Please see Anvil , page 9

