Fort Polk Guardian 09-07-2018

Vol. 45, No. 36 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. Sept. 7, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Teeing it up ................ 3 Be prepared ............... 7 Cooking safet y ............ 8 New vet in town ......... 13 Hunting rules ............ 14 Tasty meat pies ......... 17 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 90 89 88 71 60% 60% 50% 72 72 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st In- fantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division — the “Battered Bastards of Bastogne” from the unit’s action during World War II — prepare to enter the village of Marghoz, Sept. 3 during rotation 18-10 at the Joint ReadinessTraining Center and Fort Polk. For more photos see page 5 of today’s Guardian. ‘Battered Bastards of Bastogne’ battle OPFOR, JRTC in Rotation 18-10 JRTC OPS GP

