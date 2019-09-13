Fort Polk Guardian 09-13-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Sept. 13, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 37 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 97 96 94 73 0% 10% 20% 73 74 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Inside the Guardian 9-11 remembered ........ 3 New top cop ................ 6 2/4 conducts live f ire ... 7 Memorial oak ............. 8 New chow options ........ 9 Estes motivates .......... 14 Sgt. Lucy A. Avila (right), 524th Engineer Detach- ment, 46th Engineer Bat- talion, is all smiles as she sees her sonTroy, 2, for the first time in nine months during a rede- ployment ceremony at the South Fort Polk Fire Station Sept. 9 after she and six additional 524th Engineer Detachment Soldiers returned from a deployment to Romania. For story and more pho- tos see page 5 of today’s Guardian. My baby! CHUCK CANNON / GUARDIAN

