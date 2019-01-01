Fort Polk Guardian 09-20-2019

WARRIOR SPIRIT FORGING THE JRTC & FORT POLK GUARDIAN THE Home of Heroes @ Fort Polk, LA Sept. 20, 2019 Vol. 46, No. 38 Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 85 89 89 71 50% 20% 20% 71 72 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Inside the Guardian HVAC issues solved ....... 3 Docs, medics train ....... 5 Shoot house training .... 7 BOSS honored ............ 10 Protecting water ........ 13 Pet guidelines ........... 15 Fort Polk Soldiers, employees and Families tackled the 2019 Mud Run at Alligator Lake Recreation Area Sept. 13 and 14.The 5K course was set up and managed by the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation, included support from several off post sponsors and featured challenging obstacles — like this tire pit, where one of the participants is pictured about to go head first into the mud! See pages 11-12 of today's Guardian for more photos. Muddy fun! JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN

