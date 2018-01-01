Fort Polk Guardian 09-21-2018

Vol. 45, No. 38 Published for the community of Fort Polk, La. Sept. 21, 2018 Guardian Fort Polk Inside the Guardian Remembering heroes ... 3 3/10 trains ................. 5 Fire prevention ........... 6 Honoring Hispanics .... 10 Flood survival ........... 11 Fair time .................. 16 www.jrtc-polk.army.mil Weekend weather Today Saturday Sunday 91 87 87 73 70% 60% 70% 72 72 Rain chance Rain chance Rain chance Soldiers go over the tire wall obstacle during theWarrior Swamp 5K Mud Run pre-run Sept. 14, the day before the official run held at Fort Polk's Alligator Lake Recreation Area. See pages 12-13 of today's Guardian for more photos. ‘Over the tires and through the woods to’ — the finish line JEAN DUBIEL / GUARDIAN

